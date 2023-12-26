Lexington woman collects shoes to save them from landfill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family in Lexington is trying to do their part to save the planet.

Mary Ellen Ford lives in the Kenwick neighborhood, which is known for being a tight-knit community.

This holiday season, as many enjoy new gifts, she’s looking to find a better use of old shoes.

She’s collecting new, gently used, very used and even damaged sneakers to keep them out of the landfill.

“I think it started early on, I was a girl scout,” said Ford. “Always knew that you’re supposed to leave a place better than you found it.”

An estimated 200 million pairs of shoes and sneakers end up in landfills each year.

Those shoes can take thirty to forty years to decompose.

“Years ago, I read a book called “The Story about Stuff.” It opened my eyes about when you put something in the trash bin, it doesn’t just disappear,” she said. “A lot of people think it just goes in the trash, the landfill and it just disintegrates. Well, it’s not true. There’s a lot that shouldn’t be in the landfill, it’s going to continue to hurt our planet if we operate that way. So, I’m more thoughtful about what I put in my trash, what I put in my recycle bin.”

In just a few week’s time, they’ve collected several dozen pairs of shoes.

“There’s 600 million people worldwide, who don’t own a pair of shoes,” she said. “So I think before you just place something in the trash, think about how it might have another life.”

Ford has found a sneaker recycling company to partner with.

GotSneakers is a zero-waste organization looking to make a global impact.

According to their website, most people throw away their used sneakers every 125-200 days without ever thinking about recycling.

Since sneakers are manufactured with materials that are not biodegradable, they remain in landfills or are incinerated, which leads to toxic chemicals in the air and soil.

They’re not accepting dress shoes, boots, or any non-sneaker type of shoe.

Participants can place shoes in a bag and leave them on the covered porch. You can spot her home in the 200 block of Bassett Avenue.

“It’s been really fun to think about the response from the neighborhood,” said Ford. “I’m just really grateful to my neighbors and my family who donated their shoes, it’s been really great.”

The collection will run through mid-January.

