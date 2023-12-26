KSP looking for man following Southern Ky. shooting

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) spent the holiday weekend looking for a man accused of shooting two people in Knox County.

The incident happened Saturday morning near the Lynn Camp community.

Donald Napier is facing assault charges. Officials said he shot into a car as it was traveling down Lynn Camp Hollow Road.

“He’s in company with a female, possibly from the London area. Seems like we’ve been just a few steps behind him,” Trooper Shane Jacobs said.

Napier was seen driving a white Malibu, and police said the car was found Tuesday in Richmond and impounded.

Officials said the shooting happened several days after investigators got a complaint about a theft.

“Through our investigation, we have learned he’s been in the Northern Kentucky and Lexington areas,” Jacobs added.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated event, and the community is not in danger. However, if you have any information, officials said you should give them a call.

“If you see this individual, please do the right thing, contact us, let us apprehend him. Hopefully he will turn himself in,” Jacobs explained.

The two people shot, Jonathan Barrett and April Barrett, were injured, but officials said they expect both to recover.

The victims were flown to a Tennessee hospital, but police said one person was released and the other is expected to be released in a few days.

