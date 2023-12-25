Laurel County Sheriff warns community of scam calls

Laurel County Sheriff warms of phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff warms of phone scam(MGN)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is warning community members of a scam call asking for money.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Root reports the caller identifies as the Sheriff’s Captain and tells people to pay money for not reporting to jury duty.

Sheriff Root reports the Laurel County Sheriff’s office never calls people on the phone demanding money for a case, a warrant, or jury duty.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the most recent phone scam.

