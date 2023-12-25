Kentucky improves one spot in week 8 AP Top 25 Poll

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team moves up to number eight in the week eight AP Top 25 Poll on Monday, Dec. 25.

On Christmas, the Wildcats moved up from nine to eight in the top 25 after a three consecutive wins on the road against Penn, UNC, and Louisville.

Here is the top 25 list:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Tennessee

7. Florida Atlantic

8. Kentucky

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette

11. Illinois

12. Oklahoma

13. Gonzaga

14. BYU

15. Colorado State

16. Duke

17. Baylor

18. Clemson

19. Memphis

20. James Madison

21. Texas

22. Creighton

23. Wisconsin

24. Ole Miss

25. Providence

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Corbin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in...
Corbin Police searching for wanted man
Pizza Hut in Cumberland.
Cumberland Pizza Hut closes, employees upset
Laurel County Sheriff warms of phone scam
Laurel County Sheriff warns community of scam calls
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse...
‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning

Latest News

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
J.J. Weaver will return for his final season at Kentucky!
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
#9 Kentucky handles Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing is from Camden, New Jersey
Kentucky lands 2024 top-25 basketball prospect Billy Richmond
900th program win
Kentucky Women’s Basketball picks up 900th program win
Jerod and Jacob Smith.
Kentucky football officially adds six in-state recruits to 2024 roster