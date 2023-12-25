Kentucky improves one spot in week 8 AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team moves up to number eight in the week eight AP Top 25 Poll on Monday, Dec. 25.
On Christmas, the Wildcats moved up from nine to eight in the top 25 after a three consecutive wins on the road against Penn, UNC, and Louisville.
Here is the top 25 list:
1. Purdue
2. Kansas
3. Houston
4. Arizona
5. UConn
6. Tennessee
7. Florida Atlantic
8. Kentucky
9. North Carolina
10. Marquette
11. Illinois
12. Oklahoma
13. Gonzaga
14. BYU
15. Colorado State
16. Duke
17. Baylor
18. Clemson
19. Memphis
20. James Madison
21. Texas
22. Creighton
23. Wisconsin
24. Ole Miss
25. Providence
