Kentucky improves one spot in week 8 AP Top 25 Poll

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team moves up to number eight in the week eight AP Top 25 Poll on Monday, Dec. 25.

On Christmas, the Wildcats moved up from nine to eight in the top 25 after a three consecutive wins on the road against Penn, UNC, and Louisville.

Here is the top 25 list:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. UConn

6. Tennessee

7. Florida Atlantic

8. Kentucky

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette

11. Illinois

12. Oklahoma

13. Gonzaga

14. BYU

15. Colorado State

16. Duke

17. Baylor

18. Clemson

19. Memphis

20. James Madison

21. Texas

22. Creighton

23. Wisconsin

24. Ole Miss

25. Providence

