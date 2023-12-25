Firefighters extinguish railroad ties fire in Manchester

Railroad ties on fire in Manchester, Kentucky
Railroad ties on fire in Manchester, Kentucky(Manchester Fire Dept.)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - On Christmas Day, firefighters from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a location along Paces Creek Road in Clay County to extinguish a fire in a pile of railroad ties.

About 60 to 80 railroad ties were on fire with hundreds of others nearby, according to the Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Officials put out the fire, then made contact with CSX, the railroad operator, and notified them of the incident, a Manchester Fire dispatcher said.

The cause is still under investigation.

