Buchanan County Sheriff issues scam alert

Robotext
Robotext(MGN)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRUNDY, Virginia (WYMT) - The Buchanan County, Virginia Sheriff’s office is warning people who live in his area to be on alert for scam texts.

Sheriff John McClanahan said some people in the area are receiving a text message claiming to be from TruPoint Bank.

The scammer asks the receiver of the text to visit a link inside the message which claims to be from a secure login.

The Sheriff says the text is a fraud, and that TruPoint Bank officials will never send a text asking for personal information.

