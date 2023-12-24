Wayne County man in custody following standoff

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man is in custody following a standoff Saturday morning.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Black Road.

A juvenile female called the Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center, saying her mother was being hit and choked. The juvenile added her mother was being held in a bedroom by the mother’s boyfriend, who was armed.

The juvenile provided the suspect’s name, Krockett D. Dehaai of Monticello. The suspect was known to deputies as a convicted felon.

After several attempts, deputies negotiated the release of the female victim. A few minutes later, Dehaai exited the residence, but went back inside, against the command of responding officers.

After an undisclosed amount of time, Dehaai exited the residence again and was arrested without further incident.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies charged Dehaai with unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, defacing a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, first-degree strangulation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dehaai is currently being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

