Pharmacists remind everyone of medication safety during holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays bring social gatherings with friends and family, but before you welcome people into your home, representatives with the University of Kentucky’s College of Pharmacy want everyone to keep medication safety in mind.

“A lot of times, you’ve got people that don’t have kids that are often hosting, so they don’t think about how easy it is for kids to access those medications,” said UK College of Pharmacy’s Practice Implementation Pharmacist Kyle Bryan. “Perhaps they might be distracted, they have a bunch of people over, so even if its perhaps up in a cabinet, its easily accessible.”

Bryan said there are other ways people can access medication.

“A lot of times, our guests bring medication into the home with them. So, if they have medications that they need to take at a party or gathering for instance, it might just be in their pocket, and a lot of times, it might not be in the original container,” he said.

To prevent medication from landing in the wrong hands, Bryan said it should be stored in a hidden or locked area.

Any old or unused medication should also be properly disposed of.

“A lot of pharmacies offer take back programs to get those medications out of the house, off the streets, and make sure that they’re not taken inappropriately,” Bryan said.

Bryan added that before you host a gathering, you should take a mental note of the medications you have in your home to know if something goes missing.

He also added that everyone should memorize the number for Kentucky Poison Control in case someone ingests something by accident.

That number is 1-800-222-1222.

