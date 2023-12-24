Help the Homeless gives out food boxes on Christmas Eve

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County organization is continuing to give back before Christmas.

Shoppers at the IGA in Nancy were able to purchase food boxes to give to Help the Homeless.

Founder and President Jessica Luster said this helps them tremendously.

“The generosity from Nancy IGA helps carry us over in a season where there’s a whole lot of need, especially due to the weather,” Luster said. “Plus, the holidays put a lot of families, a lot of parents in a financial bind. So, to be able to help with a little supplemental food is amazing.”

The idea sparked from Nancy IGA Store Manager Lindsey Kimberl, who wanted to help the cause.

She said it’s nice to see shoppers willing to help out.

“It’s nice to know that people care enough to do that. I mean, we have people come from Somerset, all the way out to Nancy just to purchase bags for this cause. So, it’s heartwarming to see people go to those lengths,” said Kimberl.

Luster said to see Kimberl put in the effort means a lot.

“To bring them here and deliver them, it’s been very touching to me, very beneficial to the community. We have a lot of people that are very food insecure here in Pulaski County. So, it’s been an absolute blessing,” she explained.

She said it couldn’t be done without the generosity from volunteers and donors.

“The mission, just like any other mission can’t run with one person’s efforts. So, we have been very blessed with several fulltime volunteers that come here seven days a week to help their neighbors. I’ve been blown away at the participation and willingness and the heart given by our local community members,” she said.

Luster said it’s important to keep one thing in mind while celebrating the holiday.

“Just remember that some people still live in the woods where it’s cold. Some people don’t have gifts, some people don’t have food. That’s why kind gestures like Nancy IGA with the food boxes are so important,” she explained.

She said they will continue to help give back to the community.

Luster said they are always looking for more volunteers and donations. You can join their Facebook page for more information.

