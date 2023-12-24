Handling respiratory illness during the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As many of us get ready for Christmas gatherings, doctors say we’re likely to pass more than presents. Respiratory viruses are making their rounds too.

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise nationwide. That means COVID, RSV, the flu, and even some unnamed viruses. That’s natural as the weather gets colder and people continue to get together.

You could experience the classic symptoms like a stuffy and runny nose, cough, sore throat, or even fever and chills. The majority of those symptoms go away, but the coughing usually sticks around for a while. That can last anywhere from two to eight weeks after those other symptoms go away.

If you start to feel sick over the holidays, providers at Norton Healthcare say it may be best to skip the family gathering altogether. If you do go, make sure to wash your hands and cover your coughs and sneezes.

Morgan Cole, APRN with Norton Immediate Care Centers, says treatment for respiratory viruses can vary.

“We do know with a viral illness, generally by day three-to-four of that illness is when you are going to feel the absolute worst,” she said. “After that peak in symptoms, generally you trend back down to baseline and are feeling better by 7-to-10 days. In that first 10 days or so, really it is that supportive care that we’ve talked about – getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of fluid and eating a healthy diet. If we go past that 10-to-14 day window, that’s when we start to worry about, ‘do we need to do some sort of steroids?’ Maybe we need a round of antibiotics if all of these symptoms are persisting.”

Many respiratory illnesses are not emergencies, unless you have bad chest pain or can’t breathe.

Over the holidays, Norton Immediate Care Centers and Prompt Care have Christmas and New Year’s hours. You can find those hours online.

