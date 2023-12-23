Watch: 2023 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Madison Carmouche and Olivia Calfee
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This time of year we get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of buying gifts that we sometimes forget the true meaning of Christmas.

We want to take you back to that first Christmas.

WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton keeps our tradition alive and shares the story of the first Christmas gift.

Merry Christmas everyone!

