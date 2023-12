LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - South Laurel beat CAL 57-56 to win the 2023 Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge.

The Cardinals went into the fourth quarter up 45-38.

South Laurel lost the lead with just over two minutes to play, falling 55-53.

The Cardinals would come back to win on their home floor, moving to 6-2 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.