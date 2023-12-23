Shelby Valley breaks losing streak with win over Prestonsburg

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Black Cats hosted the nightcap of the Prestonsburg Christmas Classic, trying to defend their homecourt against the Shelby Valley Wildcats.

The first period was a telltale sign of how back-and-forth this matchup would be, as the Wildcats only led by two points (19-17) after one quarter.

While close, the Wildcats would slightly pull away in the second period following a Shelby Valley steal that ended with junior Robert Stewart getting shifty down low for the bucket to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 37-25.

On the other end of the hardwood, Black Cat junior Jaxon Estridge sank a corner three but Prestonsburg still trailed by 10 points, 40-30.

Prestonsburg would cut that lead with eight seconds left in the half when freshman Braxton Keathley went coast to coast to close in on the Wildcats, 40-37.

Shelby Valley would tack on two more points before halftime to lead 42-37.

In period three, Keathley would tie the game up at 42 with a floater and junior Ethan Ferrell would do some damage with a 3-pointer later in the period. The Black Cats’ efforts were not enough to overcome their deficit though, especially after Shelby Valley junior Logan Johnson answered Ferrell’s three by sinking a corner three-ball.

Tyler McCoy’s squad would go on to win 68-58, breaking a three-game losing streak for the Wildcats while Prestonsburg broke their two-game winning streak with the loss.

SV now sits at an even 4-4 on the season and Prestonsburg moves to 6-4.

