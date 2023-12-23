Santa visits Floyd Co. during annual Santa Run

By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Fire Department hosted Santa Clause for their annual Santa Run.

EMT and Public Information Officer, Jessica Spradlin, said it is the biggest way they get involved in their community.

This year, Santa and the Prestonsburg Fire Department expanded their trip beyond city limits to the outskirts of Prestonsburg, visiting community members and tossing out candy.

The Santa Run is something Spradlin said always has community members excited.

“They’re constantly messaging our page wanting to know when Santa is coming,” Spradlin said. “Today, I’ve already had four or five people already message me, you know let us know let us know when you are coming to our area, stuff like that, they look forward to it every year.”

