Roscoe’s Daughter Inc. spreads Christmas cheer in Knott Co.

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A non-profit out of Knott County is spreading holiday cheer by providing food boxes and toys to people as part of its Max’s Pantry program.

The CEO and Founder of Roscoe’s Daughter Inc., Kate Clemons said that the program has been preparing for months to supply these food boxes to families in the county.

Clemons said that the goal of the program was to reach families in the county with school-aged children who had the most critical need for food security.

“So we have a list, people have signed up and this is not a giveaway. The list we have spent so much time it goes through a step verification process,” she said. “So, each box that goes out is going to someone that truly will not eat without it.”

The Christmas food boxes also included kid-friendly nutritious foods to help supplement the meals students will miss while school is out for the holiday break.

Clemons said this is hopefully just the beginning of providing meals for students in times when they are not in school.

“So, I’m excited because 98% of the families on our list today are families with school-aged children and these are all families that are located in Knott County.”

Roscoe’s Daughter also adopted 55 “star kids” to provide Christmas gifts to kids in the county.

“So, we have a bunch of bikes, we have power wheels we have nice items, but the kids didn’t specifically request that. When I started getting the star kids’ information back and reading their responses it just broke my heart just the necessities that they were using their Christmas wish for,” Clemons said.

The kids and their parents were able to come and pick up their Christmas gifts during the food box pickup at Max’s Pantry at Hindman Student Ministries.

“This is a blessing. When you have seven grandbabies, raising them, it’s hard and it’s just such a blessing. We appreciate everything and everybody. Merry Christmas!” said a star kid recipient’s grandparent,” she said.

If you are interested in applying to be in the program, donating, or volunteering message the Roscoe’s Daughter Facebook page.

