Prestonsburg woman celebrates birthday by giving back

Nikki Fields spent her birthday giving 55 bikes away to local families, an idea that started from a friend of hers.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Prestonsburg woman celebrated her 40th birthday in a unique way.

Nikki Fields spent her birthday giving 55 bikes away to families, an idea that started from a friend of hers.

“None of this would have happened without a dear friend Gina Rose with the Kent Rose foundation,” Fields said. “She contacted us and said she had some bicycles and it started from there.”

After Fields shared the information to the public, that led to donations.

“[Rose] gave us 17, then when we posted that donations just started flowing in,” she explained.

Fields decided this is how she wanted to celebrate her birthday.

“I called my husband, Don, and I said I don’t want anything else for my birthday,” said Fields. “This is what I want to do. We’ve got bicycles. I was in denial about turning 40 anyhow, who’s not, so I said let’s make it a good day and it’s becoming an incredible day. Something I couldn’t begin to imagine that would happen.”

Don said the idea for the birthday celebration was easy to get on board with.

“I said perfect, that saves me a lot of money,” said Don. “This is great. She’s got a big heart and we’re having so much fun giving these bikes away to these kids.”

He also worked on the bikes to make sure they were in proper shape.

“I’ve been working on bikes for two weeks,” he explained. “You haven’t lived until you put together 55 bikes.”

The Fields’ said being able to see the reaction from the kids receiving the bikes made the celebration that much better.

“To see the smiles on the kids faces and just see them light up that’s worth every singles bit of it,” Nikki said.

They hope to give more bikes away next year.

“We’re hoping that next year we’ll have even more bikes and we can go to the schools and help the school programs with getting kids on bicycles,” she said.

The Fields’ said they are also hoping to create programs through the schools that teach kids how to ride bikes.

