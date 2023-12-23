Pike County dominates against Bath County in Pikeville Invitational

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After Thursday’s loss to Pikeville, Pike County took on Bath County looking to bounce back.

The Hawks opened the game outscoring Bath County 32-15 and carried their explosive offense to an 83-48 win.

Jacob Slone led all scorers in the first quarter with 10 points.

Behind Blake Adams’ four made three-pointers, the Hawks went into the halftime break up 58-20.

Pike Central had four players score in double digits with Jaden Stewart leading the way with 18 points.

“We needed this,” head coach Eric Ratliff said. “I thought we came out tonight and hit our shots. When we do that, we’re pretty good. Tonight we just needed this win and we need to play a little better than we had the past couple of games and we knew we were capable of doing and tonight we showed it.”

Pike County returns to action at Mason County against Campbell County on Dec. 28

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse...
‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning
Pizza Hut in Cumberland.
Cumberland Pizza Hut closes, employees upset
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city
A Harlan County native has been named the new principal at Cumberland Elementary School.
Harlan Co. elementary school names new principal
FILE - The recall covers 15 Toyota and Lexus models, including the Camry, Sienna and RAV4, as...
Toyota recalls 1 million vehicles over potentially defective air bag sensor

Latest News

Leslie County celebrates their 3rd consecutive win.
Leslie County earns third win in a row over Middlesboro
Freshman forward Mariella Claybrook dribbles up the floor.
North Laurel pushes past Perry Central in Hyden Citizens Bank Classic
Pikeville won the Pikeville invitational following their 79-55 win over Boyd County
Panthers dominate fourth quarter, win Pikeville invitational
South Laurel wins 57-56.
South Laurel hangs on to beat Christian Academy-Louisville