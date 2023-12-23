Pike County dominates against Bath County in Pikeville Invitational

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After Thursday’s loss to Pikeville, Pike County took on Bath County looking to bounce back.

The Hawks opened the game outscoring Bath County 32-15 and carried their explosive offense to an 83-48 win.

Jacob Slone led all scorers in the first quarter with 10 points.

Behind Blake Adams’ four made three-pointers, the Hawks went into the halftime break up 58-20.

Pike Central had four players score in double digits with Jaden Stewart leading the way with 18 points.

“We needed this,” head coach Eric Ratliff said. “I thought we came out tonight and hit our shots. When we do that, we’re pretty good. Tonight we just needed this win and we need to play a little better than we had the past couple of games and we knew we were capable of doing and tonight we showed it.”

Pike County returns to action at Mason County against Campbell County on Dec. 28

