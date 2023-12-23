Panthers dominate fourth quarter, win Pikeville invitational

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville hosted Boyd County on the final day of the Pikeville Invitational.

The Panthers outscored the Lions 25-10 in the fourth quarter to lead them to a 79-55 win.

Behind Eli Johnson’s eight first-quarter points, the Panthers were able to end the first quarter with a 23-15 lead.

Jacob Spurlock kept things close for Boyd County, scoring seven of his 14 first-half points in the second quarter.

A Johnson buzzer-beater sent the Panthers into the half up 36-29.

Pikeville started to pull away in the third quarter, going up 54-45.

The Panthers connected on 11 threes, five of which came from Johnson.

Pikeville had three players score in double figures, Johnson led both teams with 27 points.

Spurlock was one of two Lions to finish with double-digit points, finishing with 24 points.

