Paintsville barely escapes East Carter for fourth straight win

Paintsville vs. East Carter boys basketball game during the Prestonsburg Christmas Classic.
Paintsville vs. East Carter boys basketball game during the Prestonsburg Christmas Classic.
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville boys basketball team earned an early Christmas gift at the Prestonsburg Christmas Classic where they battled with the East Carter Raiders Friday afternoon.

The Tigers were the dominant team in period 1, leading 16-9 after one quarter.

The second period was sparked by a pair of steals for Paintsville that ended in buckets for freshman Ethan Cole to put the Tigers up 22-11. The Raiders went on a scoring run in the middle of the quarter and had a lock-down defense by the end of the half.

Seconds before the break, the Raiders’ stubborn defense kept the Tigers passing the ball around the perimeter for over a minute and a half until freshman Anderson Lauffer found a hole and fed the ball inside to freshman Brock Woods who laid the ball in.

The Tigers led 28-24 at halftime.

Period three was a back and forth showdown that kept the game close. Landon Slone’s team still maintained a lead by the end of the third, 41-38.

East Carter brought the game within one point after a layup at the start of the fourth period but Cole drew an and-1 on the other end of the hardwood to put the Tigers back up by four. Cole would tack on a few more points with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Paintsville a 57-50 lead.

However, senior Raider Blake Hall drew his own and-1 to tie the game back up at 57 with under a minute remaining in the game.

Paintsville took a one-point lead on their next possession after a made free-throw. East Carter had one final chance to take the lead and the win but senior Tate Scott’s drive to the basket was too strong and the ball rolled out of the basket.

Paintsville escaped with a one-point win 58-57, earning their fourth victory in a row.

The Tigers are now 5-3 on the season and East Carter sits even at 4-4.

