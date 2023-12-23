North Laurel pushes past Perry Central in Hyden Citizens Bank Classic

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Laurel Lady Jaguars defeated Perry Central, 64-40, in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic on Friday, Dec. 23.

North Laurel got out to a hot start, leading 23-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Freshman forward Mariella Claybrook had back-to-back buckets in the second quarter as she pulled down a rebound, dribbled up the court, and pulled up for a jump shot inside the paint.

On the second bucket, Claybrook was down on the block and used fancy footwork to pump fake and then score at the rim to put the Jags up, 27-12.

Perry Central continued to keep fighting. Sophomore guard Taylor Couch dribbled up the floor in the third period and knocked down a three-point shot from the left wing.

North Laurel overpowered the Lady Commodores in the end to roll on to a 64-40 win.

North Laurel will face Winter Haven (FL) at the Florida Prospects tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Perry Central will face Dawson County at Gatlinsburg, TN in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 10:00 a.m.

