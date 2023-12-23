New funding to help flood victims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A check made out on December 6 will put the finishing touches on a project designed to help families get back on their feet. The Saint Vincent Mission has been helping out those in need after floods that devastated Eastern Kentucky in 2022.

This was all set in motion when the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) visited the mission’s old warehouse to donate gift cards for the mission to buy healthy food for their food pantry. The mission mentioned that they were also helping out flood victims, and a member from the KAHP suggested they apply for grants to help out.

Kimberley Castle, Assistant Director with Saint Vincent Mission, said, “So we submitted a grant proposal to build a new warehouse because our storage space for our various programs was really short and running out of things to do what we needed to do.”

From there a warehouse was built and on December 6, 2023 KAHP gave them new funding with a check of $50,000 to put the finishing touches on the warehouse.

“So we are now using that warehouse for all of our various programs - including an onsite space for flood survivors, we can now store household supplies, we can store building repair materials so many things we were not able to do before,” Castle said.

In addition to what’s new, they have been helping out since the floods hit.

“Doing what we could as far as field work, as far as getting people placed, doing interviews with flood survivors to see what they actually needs were,” Castle said.

The new funding will go to adding finishing touches to the warehouse, like heating and air systems.

