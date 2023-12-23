Leslie County Lady Eagles dominate Magoffin County at home

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles earned a dominant win over the Magoffin County Lady Hornets, 73-27, in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic on Friday, Dec. 23.

Leslie County came out fast in the first quarter with two fiery offensive possessions.

First, senior guard Eden Melton drove down the lane and finished through contact for an and-one play. This was the opening bucket of the game.

Next, the Eagles transformed into hungry hounds on defense as sophomore guard Ava Napier poked the ball away from a player and finished on the other end with a layup to boost the Eagles to a 6-0 early lead.

Magoffin began to show life after a left corner three-pointer was made by sophomore guard Emily Sluss.

The Lady Hornets trailed, 16-10, at the end of the first quarter.

Leslie County created separation from Magoffin County when the Eagles lit up the gym from beyond the arc.

Back-to-back threes were made by senior guard Iris Napier and 8th grade guard Bella Lewis and suddenly the score jumped up 24-12.

Leslie County continued to roll on the rest of the game to earn their 7th win of the season, 73-27.

