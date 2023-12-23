Leslie County earns third win in a row over Middlesboro

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Dec. 23, 2023
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County boys basketball team earned a nailbiter win over Middlesboro in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic, 50-46, on Friday, Dec. 23.

The Yellow Jackets came out guns blazing at the start of the night.

Senior guard Cayden Grigsby quickly pulled up for a triple. Later, he’d get another one to go in for back-to-back threes.

Leslie fought their way back in the mix after catching fire from beyond the arc as well.

Sophomore guard Jesse Hoskins nailed a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter that cut the Eagles’ deficit down to two points.

Then near the start of the second quarter, Hoskins made another one from deep right wing three-point territory to take the lead for Leslie County.

This game remained close throughout the majority of the contest, until junior guard/forward Matthew Lewis nailed two threes in the fourth quarter that gave Leslie County the separation the Eagles needed to close out their third win in a row.

The final score was in Leslie County’s favor, 50-46.

Leslie County will play a TBD opponent at Whitefield Academy in the Ray Zellar Christmas Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Middlesboro will play Somerset at Pineville High School in the Chain Rock Classic on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

