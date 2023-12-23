KSP responds to shooting in Knox County

By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting complaint at Lynn Camp School Hollow Road in the Gray community of Knox County.

Trooper Shane Jacobs reported the initial investigation indicated two individuals were shot while sitting in a vehicle at a home.

Both individuals were later flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Kentucky State Police has an active warrant for Donald Napier, 39, for two counts of first-degree assault.

He is described as a white male, 5′10″, 140 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

Jacobs said this is felt to be an isolated event and the public is not in any danger.

If you have any information on Napier’s whereabouts, call KSP Post 10 at (606) 573-3131.

