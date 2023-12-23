Jackson PD receives new vehicles through USDA grant

City of Jackson Police
City of Jackson Police(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky city was able to purchase new police vehicles.

The City of Jackson received a $50,000 community facilities grant from the USDA.

Mayor Laura Thomas said some vehicles were not in the best condition.

“We do have a small service area compared to a lot of police departments, but the vehicles get a lot of wear and tear and a lot of stopping an going,” she said.

She said it is important to make sure officers are safe.

“So, we just wanna make sure our that officers are in safe vehicles and vehicles that they can depend on and not require a lot of maintenance that our older vehicles would,” she explained.

Thomas said with them not having the most flexible budget, they want to do what they can to get funding from other entities.

