Corbin Police searching for wanted man

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in regards to questioning about a fraudulent check used at a business in Corbin.

In a post shared on the Corbin Police Department Facebook page pictured below, officials say if you have any identifying information, please contact Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122 or use our ‘text tip line’ at 606-215-6239.

