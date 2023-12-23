Corbin Police searching for wanted man

The Corbin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is wanted in...
The Corbin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in regards to questioning about a fraudulent check used at a business in Corbin.(Corbin Police Dept.)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in regards to questioning about a fraudulent check used at a business in Corbin.

In a post shared on the Corbin Police Department Facebook page pictured below, officials say if you have any identifying information, please contact Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122 or use our ‘text tip line’ at 606-215-6239.

