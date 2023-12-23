In case you missed it, check out ARH Sports Overtime - Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In case you missed it, check out ARH’s Sports Overtime where Nate Johnson and Armando Barry talk all things Friday night high school basketball across many of the holiday tournaments and other games around the mountains.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Perry Central vs. North Laurel (Girls), Shelby Valley vs. Prestonsburg (Boys)

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Food City Fans in the stands, Boyd County vs. Pikeville (Boys), Leslie County vs. Middlesboro (Boys), East Carter vs. Paintsville (Boys), Scores.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Bath County vs. Pike Central (Boys), Leslie County vs. Magoffin County (Girls), Lawrence County vs. Breathitt County (Boys), Christian Academy Louisville vs. South Laurel (Boys), Scores, Alice Lloyd College Top-10.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday

Play of the night, Kentucky Athletics, Wrap.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.