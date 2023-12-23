In case you missed it, check out ARH Sports Overtime - Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Nate Johnson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In case you missed it, check out ARH’s Sports Overtime where Nate Johnson and Armando Barry talk all things Friday night high school basketball across many of the holiday tournaments and other games around the mountains.

Perry Central vs. North Laurel (Girls), Shelby Valley vs. Prestonsburg (Boys)

Food City Fans in the stands, Boyd County vs. Pikeville (Boys), Leslie County vs. Middlesboro (Boys), East Carter vs. Paintsville (Boys), Scores.

Bath County vs. Pike Central (Boys), Leslie County vs. Magoffin County (Girls), Lawrence County vs. Breathitt County (Boys), Christian Academy Louisville vs. South Laurel (Boys), Scores, Alice Lloyd College Top-10.

Play of the night, Kentucky Athletics, Wrap.

