Breathitt Co. Hunger Alliance gives out hundreds of toys

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Breathitt County organization is doing its part to help families this Christmas.

On Saturday, the Breathitt County Hunger Alliance hosted the Marines Toys for Tots, giving out presents to children of all ages.

Just two days before Christmas, Director Patsy Clair said they love to help out.

“We love it, we love doing this and we’re fortunate enough to be able to do this, we’ve been blessed,” she said.

She said people are still struggling following floods in 2021 and 2022.

“So, the need is still there. At Christmas, if it takes providing children with toys, to give them some type of normalcy, then that’s what we’ll do to make them feel secure,” she explained.

Clair said it means a lot to see the look on the kids’ faces when they get to choose their presents.

“They loved how the kids came in and we were able to interact with the kids and for them to be able to come in and free stuff and to be able to choose what they wanted. The excitement of that, we just love that,” she said.

She said they will continue to help those in need.

“We try to help as many people as we possibly can. God has blessed us and given us the ability to help others. So, we’re here and we’re here for the long haul,” said Clair.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.