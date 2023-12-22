Williamsburg water customers under boil advisory

Boil Order
Boil Order(MGN)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A boil advisory has been issued for all water customers in Williamsburg, according to staff at the mayor’s office Friday afternoon.

A water main break in the Cumberland River earlier this week severed water service for approximately 1,100 customers in Williamsburg.

The boil advisory was recommended at the state level, mayor’s office staff said. It will remain in effect until further notice.

