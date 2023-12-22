‘We gotta help our neighbors’: Southern Ky. community rallies together amid water issues

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Following days without water, organizations are working to help people in Williamsburg.

Williamsburg Fire and Rescue passed out cases of water to anyone who needed it.

Chief Larry Todd said they are even going to deliver some of the water.

“We’ve got a couple of guys that had 250-gallon water tanks based in the trucks. They fill them up and go around households if they need general use water, they provide it for them,” he said.

CC&M Construction and Pepsi partnered to help give out buckets and cases of water.

Pepsi Sales Manager Sam Miller said, in less than 24 hours, they were able to round up everything they needed.

“So, we were able to come up with about 150 cases of water that we were able to bring down today and hand out to whoever needed it,” said Miller. “We’ve got the five-gallon buckets for flushing and dishwashing and anything like that and we’re also handing out the drinking water for anyone that might need it.”

He said they wanted to help in any way they could to give back.

“Any time that we can give back, that’s something that we always take pride in and any time that we can partner up with such a great company like CC&M and come in and do multiple things, we are always willing to do that,” Miller explained.

Todd said the community has rallied together to help those without water.

“It seems to me that everybody has come together, they’ve done just exactly what they think they need to do... Taking care of their neighbor,” he said. “We’re proactive here in the city and we’re centrally located pretty much so, people know where we’re at and they know how to get to us easily and we just thought it was the right thing to do... We gotta help our neighbors.”

He said they will continue giving out water until the water outage is fixed.

The bathhouse at the Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground will be open for anyone who needs a shower from 9:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

