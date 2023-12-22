Somerset food pantry serves community

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people are expected to pick up holiday food baskets at one southern Kentucky food pantry.

Friday is the last day of the seasonal distribution at the God’s Food Pantry in downtown Somerset.

Some in the area said the need for food boxes is year-round but those associated with the food pantry are trying to make sure people have a good holiday meal for Christmas.

“We want to make sure that our low income families and those in need have the same opportunity to sit around the Christmas table together to make memories with their children and extended families,” Executive Director Brenda Russell said.

The pantry serves approximately 6,000 people year-round.

