Somerset food pantry serves community

About 400 people were expected to visit the food pantry Friday, the final day of the holiday...
About 400 people were expected to visit the food pantry Friday, the final day of the holiday box distribution.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton and Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people are expected to pick up holiday food baskets at one southern Kentucky food pantry.

Friday is the last day of the seasonal distribution at the God’s Food Pantry in downtown Somerset.

Some in the area said the need for food boxes is year-round but those associated with the food pantry are trying to make sure people have a good holiday meal for Christmas.

“We want to make sure that our low income families and those in need have the same opportunity to sit around the Christmas table together to make memories with their children and extended families,” Executive Director Brenda Russell said.

The pantry serves approximately 6,000 people year-round.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse...
‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city
A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say

Latest News

A Harlan County native has been named the new principal at Cumberland Elementary School.
Harlan Co. elementary school names new principal
To Your Health
Avoid holiday illnesses with tips from health officials
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Holiday Illnesses - Madison 11
John Rosenberg, a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, was given an honorary doctor of humane...
Holocaust survivor honored at the University of Kentucky