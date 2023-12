Laws taking effect in Kentucky in 2024

Section 2 of Senate Bill 80 - Dealing with sex offender registry Section 2 was amended making a registrant report in no less than 30 days to a local probation and parole office in the county in which they live in if they do not have an established residence. If the registrant moves to a new county, they must notify their current local probation and parole office of the new location on or before the date of the change of location. The registrant will also report in person to the new probation and parole office in the new county location no later than five working days after the date of the change of location.