Laws taking effect in Kentucky in 2024

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Below is a list of laws taking effect on Jan. 1, 2024 in Kentucky:

All information has been provided by the LRC in Frankfort.

Kentucky Senate Bills

Senate Bill 30 - Creates new sections of KRS Chapter 365 to define “automatic renewal,” “automatic renewal offer terms,” “clear and conspicuous,” “consumer” and “continuous service.” It also requires businesses to present automatic renewal service offer terms “clearly” before purchase.

Section 2 of Senate Bill 80 - Dealing with sex offender registry Section 2 was amended making a registrant report in no less than 30 days to a local probation and parole office in the county in which they live in if they do not have an established residence. If the registrant moves to a new county, they must notify their current local probation and parole office of the new location on or before the date of the change of location. The registrant will also report in person to the new probation and parole office in the new county location no later than five working days after the date of the change of location.

Section 3 and 5 of Senate Bill 163 - Amends Section 5 of the bill to say that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shall not require a member of the Armed Forces who is stationed in the Commonwealth to obtain a Kentucky operator’s license in order to register a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth. Section 3 changes the standard license plates offered to say any combination of the following phrases “Bluegrass State,” “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” and at the discretion of the registrant to add the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Kentucky House Bills

Section 5 of House Bill 21 - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will make all of the special military license plates available for motorcycles owned or leased by eligible individuals.

House Bill 180 - Establishes biomarker testing coverage requirements for health benefit plans and requires Medicaid to comply with the biomarker testing coverage requirements. It directs that provisions apply to health benefit plans issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

House Bill 506 - Established a partial lump sum option with and without survivor rights as a payment option for retiring members of the Kentucky Employees Retirement System, County Employees Retirement System or State Police Retirement System.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.