Lawrence County escapes Breathitt County in an intense matchup

The Bulldogs found themselves trailing by one heading into the final quarter, but prevailed,...
The Bulldogs found themselves trailing by one heading into the final quarter, but prevailed, winning 78-71.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - #2 Breathitt County met with #10 Lawrence County in Prestonsburg for the Prestonsburg Winter Classic.

The Bulldogs found themselves trailing by one heading into the final quarter, but prevailed, winning 78-71.

The Bobcats entered the game with eight available players after many players were suspended following an altercation against Wolfe County.

After both teams found themselves even at five, Breathitt County went on a 13-0 run.

Lawrence County responded with a run of their own as they went into the second quarter trailing 24-21.

The Bulldogs carried their momentum in the second quarter and went into the lockers after a Braxton Davis three-pointer ended the quarter to extend the lead 39-32.

Both teams displayed aggressive defense the entire game which led to a lot of fast break points and trips to the line.

Combined, both teams shot 46 free throws and had a total of three technical fouls called.

Breathitt County’s Isaac Bellamy led both teams in scoring with 19 points.

Lawrence County’s Luke Fetherholf led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

Both teams had four players each score in double figures.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse...
‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city
A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say

Latest News

Behind Cameron Hall’s 33 point performance, Bell County moved to 9-0 on the season advances to...
Bell County stays perfect after win over Owsley County
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
J.J. Weaver will return for his final season at Kentucky!
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) shoots over Louisville guard Mike James (0) during the...
#9 Kentucky handles Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing is from Camden, New Jersey
Kentucky lands 2024 top-25 basketball prospect Billy Richmond