Lawrence County escapes Breathitt County in an intense matchup

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - #2 Breathitt County met with #10 Lawrence County in Prestonsburg for the Prestonsburg Winter Classic.

The Bulldogs found themselves trailing by one heading into the final quarter, but prevailed, winning 78-71.

The Bobcats entered the game with eight available players after many players were suspended following an altercation against Wolfe County.

After both teams found themselves even at five, Breathitt County went on a 13-0 run.

Lawrence County responded with a run of their own as they went into the second quarter trailing 24-21.

The Bulldogs carried their momentum in the second quarter and went into the lockers after a Braxton Davis three-pointer ended the quarter to extend the lead 39-32.

Both teams displayed aggressive defense the entire game which led to a lot of fast break points and trips to the line.

Combined, both teams shot 46 free throws and had a total of three technical fouls called.

Breathitt County’s Isaac Bellamy led both teams in scoring with 19 points.

Lawrence County’s Luke Fetherholf led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

Both teams had four players each score in double figures.

