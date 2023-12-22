High pressure moves out, rain chances move in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers can not be ruled out this weekend, but higher rain chances are on tap for Christmas Day.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

One more calm night is on tap across the region. We are tracking dry weather under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the upper-30s.

Spotty showers are possible on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-to-upper-50s. It will not rain all day or everywhere, but you may need the umbrella at times.

Into Saturday night, most of the region will be dry and cloudy. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance is low. Overnight lows are not as cool. We dip into the mid-40s.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Christmas Eve is looking mainly dry and mild. High should be in the mid-and-upper-40s, but we top out in the lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region stays dry. Lows remain in the mid-and-upper-40s.

If you are dreaming of a soggy, mild Christmas, you are in luck. A widespread rain is looking likely under a cloudy sky on Christmas Day. Highs top out in the upper-50s, and lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Staying Unsettled

The forecast remains unsettled for much of next week.

Scattered showers look to linger into Tuesday as we remain mostly cloudy and above average. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. We are tracking cooler conditions into Tuesday night. Lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Spotty showers are looking possible on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. Highs reach the lower-50s, and lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

We remain cool on Thursday under a partly sunny sky. Again, spotty showers will be possible. Temperatures top out in the mid-40s, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s and upper-20s.

Some models are hinting at some snowflakes as cooler air continues to settle into the region by Friday. It does not look like a big deal, but we will keep a close eye on it.

