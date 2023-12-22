Harlan Co. elementary school names new principal

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One elementary school in Harlan County has a new man for their principal position.

Harlan County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Roark announced on Friday, Dr. Joshua Doyle has been named the new principal at Cumberland Elementary School.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as the principal of Cumberland Elementary,” Doyle said. “There is a history of great pride in the Tri-City area and I am honored to be selected to lead this school. I look forward to working with and supporting the staff, students, and stakeholders. I want to thank the site base and Mr. Roark for this great opportunity.”

Doyle is a Harlan County native and graduated from Harlan County Public Schools in 2006. He has served in several positions in the school system throughout the last 12 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Doyle to Cumberland Elementary,” said Roark. “I am confident he will provide the leadership needed to foster an inclusive and nurturing educational environment. I look for good things to come to Cumberland Elementary.”

He has also served on the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative’s Mathematics Committee.

