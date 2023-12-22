Handling respiratory illnesses during the holiday season

Respiratory illnesses on the rise this holiday season
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the CDC, about 6% of deaths in Kentucky have been due to COVID-19.

During this time of the year, some health experts say that it’s normal to see more respiratory patients.

At Baptist Health Lexington, executive director of impatient nursing, Whitney Heet, says they’re prepared to deal with anything that comes their way.

“I think now when we get respiratory cases or COVID cases, people just know what to do.” Heet said, “we just know how to take care of them, we know what kind of medications they need to be on, or what additional therapies they need to be on to get through that illness, so it has become second nature for us in knowing how to treat and handle these patients.”

Heet says they do not have an overflow of patients, and they still have beds available for those in need.

She adds that they don’t see many RSV cases in their hospital because they don’t typically have pediatric patients, unless it is in the emergency department.

With respiratory virus activity on the rise, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says hospitalizations for influenza and RSV are also increasing.

After many gatherings over the weekend, Heet says that can come with more illness.

“Whether it’s flu that’s going around, or COVID that’s going around, I think like we said respiratory season is upon us and those things can be contagious, so it wouldn’t be shocking if we saw those things spike up through next week.” Heet said.

Regardless of the holidays, she says their doors will be open to help patients in need.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse...
‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city
A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say

Latest News

About 400 people were expected to visit the food pantry Friday, the final day of the holiday...
Somerset food pantry serves community
A Harlan County native has been named the new principal at Cumberland Elementary School.
Harlan Co. elementary school names new principal
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Cumberland Principal - 6
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Somerset Food Pantry - Phil 6
Dr. Kevin Bauereis with UofL Hospital had waited around six months to find a living Type O...
Former UK doctor finds donor match for second life-saving surgery