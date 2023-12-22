Handling respiratory illnesses during the holiday season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the CDC, about 6% of deaths in Kentucky have been due to COVID-19.

During this time of the year, some health experts say that it’s normal to see more respiratory patients.

At Baptist Health Lexington, executive director of impatient nursing, Whitney Heet, says they’re prepared to deal with anything that comes their way.

“I think now when we get respiratory cases or COVID cases, people just know what to do.” Heet said, “we just know how to take care of them, we know what kind of medications they need to be on, or what additional therapies they need to be on to get through that illness, so it has become second nature for us in knowing how to treat and handle these patients.”

Heet says they do not have an overflow of patients, and they still have beds available for those in need.

She adds that they don’t see many RSV cases in their hospital because they don’t typically have pediatric patients, unless it is in the emergency department.

With respiratory virus activity on the rise, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says hospitalizations for influenza and RSV are also increasing.

After many gatherings over the weekend, Heet says that can come with more illness.

“Whether it’s flu that’s going around, or COVID that’s going around, I think like we said respiratory season is upon us and those things can be contagious, so it wouldn’t be shocking if we saw those things spike up through next week.” Heet said.

Regardless of the holidays, she says their doors will be open to help patients in need.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.