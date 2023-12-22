Famous Kentucky horse celebrates Christmas on the farm

Hank the Horse visited the farm at BraveHearts Equine Center in Paris.
Hank the Horse visited the farm at BraveHearts Equine Center in Paris.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - A famous Kentucky horse got in the holiday spirit Friday, with Christmas on the farm.

Hank the Horse visited the farm at BraveHearts Equine Center in Paris.

People were able to take pictures with Hank and special guest Santa Clause. The farm also had a petting zoo and holiday treats.

Hank also rang the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“We have lots of kiddos here to enjoy the day, young and young at heart,” said Kendall Anderson, with the Salvation Army. “We love Hank, he is one of our most beloved bell ringers and at the Salvation Army of course bell ringing is how we show love beyond Christmas and support many of our missions year-round.”

Tammi Regan, who is Hank’s mom, says he has raised $45,000 in the past five years as a bell ringer.

