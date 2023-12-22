Cumberland Pizza Hut closes, employees upset

Pizza Hut in Cumberland.
Pizza Hut in Cumberland.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pizza Hut in Cumberland shut down to the surprise of employees and community members.

Employees said upper management showed up Wednesday evening and told everyone the store would be closing.

“It hurts worse standing there, watching them change that lock, and looking at my employee’s face crying knowing that they have kids, and they have struggles too,” said Kristy Estes, who was a shift manager.

Former manager Leon Oraelosi said the timing was “heartless.”

Estes said they had time to wait.

“Yeah, at least, if you’re gonna shut down because of tax wise, you still had after Christmas. We’re already closed Christmas Day. You could’ve contacted everybody and told everybody after Christmas we’re not gonna be open no more,” said Kristy Estes.

Community members are working to help the families impacted.

Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund organizers Jeff and Linda Sim are collecting donations and have partnered with Food City to provide former employees with Christmas dinners.

“When we heard about the Pizza Hut shutting down, we knew we had to help. So, we are helping the families. There’s 13 families, and we’re helping with gifts, and some food,” said Jeff Sim.

You can find out how to donate by visiting the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page.

A representative of Pizza Hut told WYMT they have no comment on the situation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse...
‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city
A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say

Latest News

Boil Order
Williamsburg water customers under boil advisory
Kentucky Aviation Museum Celebrates Anniversary of First Flight
18 members make up the newest advocacy group to come from Governor Beshear’s office; the...
Kentucky activist responds to Team Kentucky’s new Antisemitism task force
A Harlan County native has been named the new principal at Cumberland Elementary School.
Harlan Co. elementary school names new principal