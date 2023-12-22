Cumberland Pizza Hut closes, employees upset

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pizza Hut in Cumberland shut down to the surprise of employees and community members.

Employees said upper management showed up Wednesday evening and told everyone the store would be closing.

“It hurts worse standing there, watching them change that lock, and looking at my employee’s face crying knowing that they have kids, and they have struggles too,” said Kristy Estes, who was a shift manager.

Former manager Leon Oraelosi said the timing was “heartless.”

Estes said they had time to wait.

“Yeah, at least, if you’re gonna shut down because of tax wise, you still had after Christmas. We’re already closed Christmas Day. You could’ve contacted everybody and told everybody after Christmas we’re not gonna be open no more,” said Kristy Estes.

Community members are working to help the families impacted.

Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund organizers Jeff and Linda Sim are collecting donations and have partnered with Food City to provide former employees with Christmas dinners.

“When we heard about the Pizza Hut shutting down, we knew we had to help. So, we are helping the families. There’s 13 families, and we’re helping with gifts, and some food,” said Jeff Sim.

You can find out how to donate by visiting the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund Facebook page.

A representative of Pizza Hut told WYMT they have no comment on the situation.

