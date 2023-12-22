Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis. (Source: KSDK, ST. MARY'S SOUTH SIDE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, RUDI ROESLEIN, CARDINAL RITTER, CNN)
By Brent Soloman, KSDK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Students at Catholic high schools in the St. Louis area got an unexpected gift this week.

A couple donated $250 to every single student at the two schools.

“You heard throughout the building the biggest roar. They were dancing, they were singing, there were tears, there was laughter, there were hugs,” said St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Mike Englund.

Rudi Roeslein and his wife Judy made it their mission to gift $250 to every student at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School and Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

“I was able to help hand out the money and wish them a merry Christmas,” St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Steffani Lautenschlager said.

At St. Mary’s the money came in the form of gift cards and at Cardinal Ritter the donor gave the students cash.

Along with the cash, the students got a note that read:

“Be humble. Be hungry. Be happy. Passing on our blessings brings me happiness and joy that money can’t.”

The couple made close to a $170,000 donation to the students.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spradlin’s family said it is a difficult time of the year to be mourning, but it is made worse...
‘I hope the guilt eats this person alive’: Amber Spradlin’s family discusses Christmas mourning
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
A man walking across the bridge noticed the water leak and city crews have been working to fix...
‘I am praying we will have water during Christmas’: Crews working to restore water in Southern Ky. city
A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say

Latest News

About 400 people were expected to visit the food pantry Friday, the final day of the holiday...
Somerset food pantry serves community
A Harlan County native has been named the new principal at Cumberland Elementary School.
Harlan Co. elementary school names new principal
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
Union Township police spread Christmas joy to woman they saved 8 years ago
A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis.
Couple gifts students $250 for Christmas