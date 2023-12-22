Bell County stays perfect after win over Owsley County

By Jack Demmler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bobcats hosted the Owls in the semifinal of the Redmond Auto Group Holiday Classic.

Behind Cameron Hall’s 33 point performance, Bell County moved to 9-0 on the season and advances to the championship game following an 88-62 win.

Ethan Buell opened the game for the Bobcats, scoring 11 of their 21 first quarter points, leading them to a 21-12 lead after the first quarter.

Bell County took over in the second quarter offensively, outscoring Owsley County 25-15 to head into the half up 46-27.

The Owls opened the second half on an 8-0 run and showed signs of a fight, outscoring the Bobcats 19-16 behind Wes Cope’s nine points.

The Bobcat’s aggression on both ends of the court proved to be too much as Bell County remains unbeaten.

“These kids, they got a long way to go but they’re getting better every game,” head coach Brad Sizemore said. “We have to do a good job sharing the ball and finding the open man but it’s very encouraging this early to get off to this kind of start.”

