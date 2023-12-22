Bear spray on a plane? See if your luggage is airport security-approved

Check TSA guidelines to see what you can and cannot bring to the airport.
Check TSA guidelines to see what you can and cannot bring to the airport.(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The holiday travel season is underway, with more than 115 million Americans expected to travel 50 miles or more for Christmas and New Year’s according to AAA.

More than 7.51 million will travel by air and knowing what you can bring through airport security is critical for travelers hoping to avoid delays.

Passengers can use the TSA’s digital tool to check the rules for any unusual items, including bear spray, baseball bats and firearms.

You can find the tool here.

