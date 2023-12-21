Winchester baby returns home following liver transplant

Because of a rare liver condition, one-year-old Evelyn Marcum of Winchester has endured more hospital stays than most people will in their entire lives.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Because of a rare liver condition, one-year-old Evelyn Marcum of Winchester has endured more hospital stays than most people will in their entire lives.

Now, Marcum will learn to adjust to her new normal: being home.

“So, we just got home last night, about eight o’clock last night. We pulled in with the U-Haul, immediately had to get the girls ready and go to bed, but there was so much excitement. It was kind of hard to get them to settle down for a little bit,” said Marcum’s mom, Nicole Marcum.

Baby Evelyn has spent nearly half of her life in hospitals and at the Ronald McDonald House before and after her liver transplant in September.

Nicole Marcum said it has been a trying time for the entire family.

“It wasn’t an easy process, and it was hard on each one of us in different ways, particularly Vivian. She had a hard time understanding why we weren’t all together. She knew her sister was sick, but she didn’t understand what was taking so long for her to be better,” Marcum said.

After additional surgeries to open an artery in her liver, doctors say Evelyn is doing well.

“At this stage right now, she just gets to be a baby. She just gets to be herself and grow and doesn’t have people poking at her all the time, and that’s just what we want from her right now is to come to a new normal for us. This is what it’ll be,” Marcum added.

Marcum said although it is great being back home, being together again is what matters most.

“Home is wherever we are together. It doesn’t matter. We made a home in the hospital, we made a home in Ronald, and now, we’re back in our actual house, but as long as we’re together, that’s all we need as a family,” she said.

In order to help with the costs that come with the liver transplant, the Marcum family has partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to fundraise.

You can visit the organization’s website to learn more on how you can help.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

