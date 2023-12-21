Tracking a soggy Christmas forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our dry stretch will continue to end the work week, but moisture increases for the holiday weekend.

Tonight Through Friday Night

High pressure remains the name of the game in the short term. We are dry overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-to-lower-30s across the region.

A dry and mild Friday is on tap. High temperatures reach the upper-50s across the mountains under a mix of Sun and clouds.

We stay dry into Friday night. Low temperatures are not as cold. We dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s by Saturday morning.

Holiday Weekend Forecast

The forecast begins to change for the holiday weekend.

Spotty showers are possible on Saturday. It will not be a washout, but isolated showers can not be ruled out. Temperatures remain above average. Highs top out in the mid-50s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

Christmas Eve is looking mostly dry and mild. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall chance looks low. Highs reach the lower-60s across the region, and lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Higher rain chances are looming for Christmas Day, mainly for the second half of the day. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain in the upper-50s, while lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

The weather pattern remains unsettled into early next week.

Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the upper-50s, and lows fall into the lower-40s.

We are tracking spotty rain chances on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-30s as cooler air settles in.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.