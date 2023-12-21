Southern Ky. police department looking for person in theft case

A person is wanted for questioning in regard to a theft case at a business in Corbin.
A person is wanted for questioning in regard to a theft case at a business in Corbin.(Corbin Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Corbin Police Department have asked for help in finding a person reportedly wanted in regards to a theft case.

Officials said the person is tied to a theft that reportedly occurred at a business in Corbin.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to contact the police department at 606-528-1122 or to text their tip line at 606-215-6239. Officials said all information can be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead in Bell Co. crash
Dr. David Etter was able to join his family and friends in the hospital lobby for Christmas...
‘It is a Christmas miracle’: Corbin man leaves hospital following health problems
MGN Online
Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico

Latest News

A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says
K9 Gambit wearing his donated vest.
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives K9 body armor donation
Lucas Bargo
Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
K9 Vest - 11