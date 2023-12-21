Pulaski Co. man arrested for sexual abuse

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Burnside man is facing charges for his role in a sexual assault case against a child younger than the age of 12.

On November 28, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to a call from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to speak to someone who was reportedly a victim of sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the reported victim along with personnel from the Department for Community Based Services’ Protection and Permanency Division.

Detectives later gathered information that Nicholas Murphy, 31, had sexually abused the child. An arrest warrant was filed and obtained for Murphy for sexual abuse in the first degree.

Murphy was originally taken into custody in Aiken, South Carolina on December 7. Murphy waived extradition on December 12, and was taken back to Pulaski County on Wednesday. At that time, Murphy was served with the Kentucky warrant.

Murphy was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.

