Pulaski Co. man arrested for sexual abuse

A Pulaski County man is facing charges for his role in a sexual assault case.
A Pulaski County man is facing charges for his role in a sexual assault case.(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Burnside man is facing charges for his role in a sexual assault case against a child younger than the age of 12.

On November 28, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to a call from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to speak to someone who was reportedly a victim of sexual assault. Detectives interviewed the reported victim along with personnel from the Department for Community Based Services’ Protection and Permanency Division.

Detectives later gathered information that Nicholas Murphy, 31, had sexually abused the child. An arrest warrant was filed and obtained for Murphy for sexual abuse in the first degree.

Murphy was originally taken into custody in Aiken, South Carolina on December 7. Murphy waived extradition on December 12, and was taken back to Pulaski County on Wednesday. At that time, Murphy was served with the Kentucky warrant.

Murphy was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead in Bell Co. crash
Dr. David Etter was able to join his family and friends in the hospital lobby for Christmas...
‘It is a Christmas miracle’: Corbin man leaves hospital following health problems
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico
MGN Online
Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said

Latest News

A Laurel County native has been appointed clerk for the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
Laurel Co. native appointed as Kentucky Supreme Court clerk
To Your Health
Avoid holiday illnesses with tips from health officials
A person is wanted for questioning in regard to a theft case at a business in Corbin.
Southern Ky. police department looking for person in theft case
A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says