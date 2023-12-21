Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bronston man is behind bars after an incident where a deputy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was trying to serve him with a emergency protective order.

On December 12, a deputy attempted to serve Christian Paulk, 56, with an emergency protective order. As the deputy pulled into the driveway where Paulk lived, the front tires on the deputy’s vehicle was damaged after he drove over hidden wooden planks with nails sticking up, Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said. The value of the damage was worth more than $600.

A warrant was filed for Paulk, charging him with criminal mischief in the second degree and possession of destructive device or booby trap device. Paulk was brought into custody on his warrant Wednesday morning.

Paulk was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.