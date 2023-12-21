Man facing charges after woman dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, deputies say

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing charges after a woman showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, deputies told our sister station WKYT.

Deputies said she was dropped off at Baptist Health Corbin with a gunshot wound.

The woman reportedly told deputies she did not know who shot her.

Deputies said, after investigating her home, they found evidence that Lucas Bargo, 25, shot her during an argument. Officials added Bargo also lived at the home.

They said a gun was found at the home.

Bargo was charged with assault.

