License plates to stay with drivers beginning in 2024

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet(KYTC)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of Kentucky’s plan to move from its outdated vehicle registration database to a more modern system beginning in January, Kentuckians will now keep their license plates when transferring vehicle ownership.

It’s a change from the current practice where the plates were linked to the vehicle, not the driver, and is one the state says will be more convenient and save Kentuckians money.

“Upgrading to a new vehicle information system unlocks opportunities for us to implement new ways to make the process of transferring vehicle ownership better for Kentuckians, and in some cases, keep more money in their pockets,” Jim Gray, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary said.

Now, when transferring ownership, a common practice when selling a vehicle, Kentuckians will retain both unexpired registration and the license plate. It allows owners of specialty license plates, both nonprofit and military, to save money because they’ll no longer need to pay for a standard license plate to go with the transferred vehicle and then paying for their specialty plate on their new vehicle.

“This change improves things operationally as well as makes things more convenient for Kentuckians,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole. “By keeping your plate, you don’t have to deal with surprise toll charges from the new owner’s trips and you don’t have to memorize a new plate number when you get a new car.”

