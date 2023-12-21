Laurel Co. native appointed as Kentucky Supreme Court clerk

A Laurel County native has been appointed clerk for the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
A Laurel County native has been appointed clerk for the Supreme Court of Kentucky.(Supreme Court of Kentucky)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Supreme Court of Kentucky has appointed a southern Kentucky native to be their next clerk.

In a news release, the Supreme Court of Kentucky announced Katie Bing has its next clerk on Thursday. Bing is the fifth person to hold the position.

“Katie’s commitment to the court, coupled with her legal expertise, made her the ideal person for the position,” Chief Justice of the Commonwealth Laurance B. VanMeter said after the Supreme Court justices appointed Bing to the position permanently Nov. 9.  “I have confidence in her ability to fulfill the vital role of safeguarding the court’s records.”

Bing is succeeding Kelly Stephens. Stephens left the position in August to serve as the clerk of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

“Katie’s commitment to the court, coupled with her legal expertise, made her the ideal person for the position,” Chief Justice of the Commonwealth Laurance B. VanMeter said after the Supreme Court justices appointed Bing to the position permanently Nov. 9. “I have confidence in her ability to fulfill the vital role of safeguarding the court’s records.”

Along with being a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the National Association Appellate Court Attorneys, Bing is a graduate of Leadership Tri-County, a leadership development program in Knox, Whitley, and Laurel Counties.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
One person dead in Bell Co. crash
Dr. David Etter was able to join his family and friends in the hospital lobby for Christmas...
‘It is a Christmas miracle’: Corbin man leaves hospital following health problems
People say while the sign says the office is only closed two days a week, they've had...
Realtors say home closings halted because of problems at a KY clerk’s office
The services are expected to resume Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.
Hospital temporarily closed in Jellico
MGN Online
Two people taken to hospital following crash, sheriff said

Latest News

To Your Health
Avoid holiday illnesses with tips from health officials
A person is wanted for questioning in regard to a theft case at a business in Corbin.
Southern Ky. police department looking for person in theft case
A Pulaski Co. man was arrested for possession of destructive device.
Pulaski Co. man arrested for possession of destructive device, sheriff says
K9 Gambit wearing his donated vest.
Ky. Fish & Wildlife receives K9 body armor donation