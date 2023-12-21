Laurel Co. native appointed as Kentucky Supreme Court clerk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Supreme Court of Kentucky has appointed a southern Kentucky native to be their next clerk.

In a news release, the Supreme Court of Kentucky announced Katie Bing has its next clerk on Thursday. Bing is the fifth person to hold the position.

“Katie’s commitment to the court, coupled with her legal expertise, made her the ideal person for the position,” Chief Justice of the Commonwealth Laurance B. VanMeter said after the Supreme Court justices appointed Bing to the position permanently Nov. 9. “I have confidence in her ability to fulfill the vital role of safeguarding the court’s records.”

Bing is succeeding Kelly Stephens. Stephens left the position in August to serve as the clerk of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Along with being a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the National Association Appellate Court Attorneys, Bing is a graduate of Leadership Tri-County, a leadership development program in Knox, Whitley, and Laurel Counties.

