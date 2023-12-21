Kentucky Women’s Basketball picks up 900th program win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Lipscomb University, 87-80 Thursday, their sixth win of the season and 900th as a program.

“It feels fantastic, one, to get a win, but 900 for our program,” said Kentucky head women’s basketball coach Kyra Elzy. “I’m so proud for all of the people who have paved the way. This is a victory for everyone that has ever touched Kentucky Women’s Basketball. So, thank you all for paving the way, investing, supporting, and continuing to support. It was a big day for Kentucky Women’s Basketball.”

Kentucky’s 87 points were a season high and was a product of exceptional shooting.

UK shot 78.6 percent in the fourth quarter, 11-of-14, outscoring the Lady Bisons 31-17.

Senior guard Maddie Scherr led the way for the Cats with a season-high tying 25 points, capped off by a halftime buzzer-beater.

“That three was good, said Elzy. “She was going for it. It looked good when it left her hand. We needed momentum-changing plays. The thing about this is every day is not going to be a pretty win. I want some gutsy wins where we have to battle and fight. One of the biggest momentum-changing plays was when Ajae Petty finally jumped out on a ball screen and trapped it. I thought that really charged our defense. I thought we made big plays from different people when we had to have them.”

Up next for the Lady Wildcats is Samford on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. ET at the Clive M. Beck Center at Transylvania University.

NCAA Women's Basketball (Sports Editor | UK Athletics)

